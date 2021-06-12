Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 2,225 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Personalis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,766 shares of company stock worth $3,659,295. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

