Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $389,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

