Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 16,796 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

