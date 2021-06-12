Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,078 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1,557.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.51 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.