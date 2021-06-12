Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,361 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

