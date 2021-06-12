Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

APD opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

