Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APD. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

