Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €122.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

AIR stock opened at €112.36 ($132.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.34. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

