Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.33 ($29.80).

Aixtron stock opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 61.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.57. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €22.78 ($26.80).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

