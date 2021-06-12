Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €28.00 by Oddo Bhf

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

Shares of AIXA opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €22.78 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.57.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

