Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. 353,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,256,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,103,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

