Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a growth of 1,076.7% from the May 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

