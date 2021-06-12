Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a growth of 1,076.7% from the May 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

