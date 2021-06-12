Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.