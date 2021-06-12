Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 33,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.