Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $29.89

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.99. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 359 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

