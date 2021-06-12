Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin Sells 13,500 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alkermes by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

