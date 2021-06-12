Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $58.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

