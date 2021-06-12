Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,074 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

