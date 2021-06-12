Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 14,077 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

