Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Accolade worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Accolade stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.