Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.36 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KL shares. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

