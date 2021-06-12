Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.60 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

