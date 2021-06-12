Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AL opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

