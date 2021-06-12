Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,869 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FRX stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.