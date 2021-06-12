AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $14.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.