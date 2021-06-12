AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 264,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

