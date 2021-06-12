Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.81

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 8864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

