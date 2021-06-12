Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 572.5% in May

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, an increase of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

