Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 572.5% in May

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, an increase of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.