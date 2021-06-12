Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $$47.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

