Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Insiders have sold a total of 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $837,996 in the last quarter.

TSE AIF traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.59. 36,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.93. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

