Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Amada stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44.
Amada Company Profile
