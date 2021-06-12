Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Amada stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

