Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.