Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
