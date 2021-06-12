American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

