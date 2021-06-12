American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

