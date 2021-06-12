American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,233 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

