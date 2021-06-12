American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 2,839.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Graybug Vision were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $275,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAY opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

