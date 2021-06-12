American International Group Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Annexon by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Annexon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,495 shares of company stock valued at $855,947 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $23.85 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

