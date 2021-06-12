American International Group Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RILY opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 974,831 shares valued at $8,920,829. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

