American International Group Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Citi Trends worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,725,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $84.80 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $798.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.