American International Group Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $300,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

