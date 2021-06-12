American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

