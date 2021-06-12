Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $105,245.14 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley L. Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $107,978.78.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

