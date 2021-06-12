Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Position Reduced by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

