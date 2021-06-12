Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

