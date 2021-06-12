Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce sales of $267.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $268.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. 184,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

