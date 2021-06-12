Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.