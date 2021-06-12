Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

