Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

CPRI stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

