Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,588. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

