Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,189. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,677.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,909 shares of company stock worth $6,411,280. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

