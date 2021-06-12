Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $300.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

B traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,159. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

