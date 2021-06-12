Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $300.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

B traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,159. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.