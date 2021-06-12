Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 2,873,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

